May 24, 2022, Uvalde, Texas, 19 children, two teachers, killed at Robb Elementary School.
This is just the latest mass shooting in this country. We haven’t yet fully mourned for the last mass shooting — May 14, 2022, 10 murdered at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Over 20 years ago, Columbine was supposed to change everything. But then there was Newtown, Conn., and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — twenty children, six adults — murdered. The politicians sent their thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims. I suppose that helped.
The ban on assault rifles might have helped in Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016, when a gunman opened fire in a nightclub, killing 50 and injuring 58. The list goes on — Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, 61 dead, 411 wounded; Southerland Springs Baptist Church in Texas, 27 dead, 22 wounded; Feb. 14, 2018, Parkland, Fla., 17 dead, 17 wounded at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. Again, politicians offered their thoughts and prayers.
Closer to home, a deranged gunman entered the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and shot 18 people, killing 11 and wounding 7. More thoughts and prayers. With all due respect, we don’t need more thoughts and prayers. We need politicians with enough moral integrity to stand up to gun lobbyists and do the right thing. We need common sense gun laws that will restore the 1994 ban on assault weapons, require universal background checks and establish enforceable red flag laws. If the federal government won’t act, we need to make some changes in Pennsylvania gun laws. Otherwise, we will be complicit in the next mass shooting, and if history is any indicator, there will be more mass shootings.
Jackie Wiley
Indiana