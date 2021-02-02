The Pennsylvania General Assembly is currently considering a change to the state constitution in how we elect judges and justices to our appellate courts, including the Pa. Supreme Court. In order to change the constitution, a bill has to be passed in two consecutive legislative sessions and then be put on the ballot for the voters to approve it.
The bill being considered (now numbered H.B. 38) has already passed in the last legislative session. It would create regional districts and citizens would only be able to vote for one judge in each of the three appellate courts instead of voting for all judges statewide. This is a very bad idea for many reasons.
First: It does not make sense for judges to be elected in geographical districts. Legislators are elected in districts to represent the interests of their constituents. Judges are elected to make legal rulings that affect all Pennsylvania citizens.
Second: It may be difficult to elect the best-qualified judges. Men and women with the needed judicial experience are more likely to work in urban or commercial areas of the state. They may have grown up or were educated in rural areas or even out of state but moved to Pennsylvania cities for their careers.
Third: Given Pennsylvania’s history, there is the possibility that judicial districts would be gerrymandered as voting districts have been. Legislators drawing judicial districts would be another way of gaining political advantage for one party. This would undermine the independence of the courts and go against the separation of powers.
Most states have non-partisan judicial elections or a merit-based selection process. This is the kind of reform we need in Pennsylvania — not judicial districts. Call your state representative or write an email to oppose this bill.
Joyce Rizzo
Indiana