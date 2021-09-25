McClellan Blair’s Sept. 15 letter in reference to President Biden’s withdrawal of Americans and Afghans asked, “What idiot abandons the field without first assuring that all of our friends and all of our citizens are first protected ... before forces are removed?”
Chaos was virtually inevitable and the loss of American lives was tragic, but I’m hopeful and optimistic that the remaining Americans and most of the Afghans who helped our cause will be safely evacuated.
People can be wagging accusing fingers at President Biden, and some criticism is warranted, but he got what most of us wanted — out of Afghanistan. The Trump administration undermined the government in Kabul when he sued for a separate peace with the Taliban — and the die was cast. The government collapsed and the Taliban surged. Chaos was predictable.
I wonder if Dr. Blair was as angry and incensed when flag hugger Donald Trump essentially abandoned the Kurds, our loyal allies, when we left Syria?
To compound his ignorance, Trump proclaimed that if Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee commanded our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago.
Trump once said he “knows more than the generals,” but he’s obviously ignorant, as he usually is, about Lee’s genius. In the Washington Post (Sept. 12) Ty Seidule, a retired U.S. Army general and military historian, said this about Lee’s “genius.” “He was a traitor to the United States who killed more U.S. soldiers than any other enemy in the nation’s history.”
He adds, “There is no general that has been more crushed, more defeated at the strategic, tactical, operational level ... How much genius does it take to lose absolutely and completely?”
I suspect he would suffer the same fate in Afghanistan if Trump’s dream came true.
Dave Wagner
Indiana