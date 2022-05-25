A charter school is proposed for the Saltsburg Area. Kiski Prep has agreed to partner with the school to enhance course offerings. It will be directed by an impressive group of board members including a married couple who have extensive experience in operating charter schools.
Supporters include Barbara McConnell Barrett, a Saltsburg graduate-a former astronaut and secretary of the Air Force.
The River Valley SD should reconsider their decision and vote to bring a quality charter school into the district which will be the catalyst and foundation to increase property values, tax revenues and end 60 years of bickering and lawsuits. The district should lease space to the charter school. Leasing the building and sharing costs is fiscally the right thing to do.
A scaled down version of the STEAM Academy at Saltsburg would significantly reduce the district cost of administration, instruction, custodial care, utilities and more.
The district is considering moving the smart program to the Blairsville campus.
The remaining career path programs, except for possibly the cyber program, do not have enough local student interest to offer at the RVSD; these programs could be offered at the ICTC.
The proposed early childhood academy where 3- and 4-year-olds from Blairsville will be bused to Saltsburg should be offered at the home schools.
This would save transportation costs. Bussing children an extra 36 miles a day would be difficult for the children and will require a paraprofessional on the bus.
Many families are looking for school choice even among their own children who are looking for different career paths.
A charter school located in the RVSD will provide several options such as: staying at the charter school and enrolling at the RVHS after eighth grade and choosing programs like the media center, proposed SMART programs, ICTC and the Challenger program. Others may choose to participate in sports at RVSD.
Indiana County needs to grow and offering programs like the charter school is a good start. The Indiana Gazette has endorsed the charter school.
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Commissioners and local legislators need to support the charter school.
James Parson
Former member of Indiana Planning Commission
Westlake, Fla.