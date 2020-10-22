To the readers of The Indiana Gazette Viewpoint page, I would like to respectfully make a suggestion.
As we come to the close of a tumultuous political season, it seems to me that one solid idea for both the writers and the readers of editorials would be to always check your
facts.
Do not evaluate what you read or write with emotion, with bias, with rumor, etc., but only with facts. This, of course, also applies to what you hear and see.
To make this easier for you, I will end with some reliable unbiased sites for fact-checking.
It is worth your time, and it is kind of fun to do.
• FactCheck.org: Checks the factual accuracy of what is said by U.S. political players in TV ads, debates, speeches and interviews
• Snopes.com: A highly regarded rumor-analyzing site since 1995
• Politifact.com: Staffers research statements and rate their accuracy on the Truth-O-Meter from true to false. The most outrageous might rate the lowest — Pants on Fire.
• OpenSecrets.org: A nonpartisan research group
• SunlightFoundation.com: A nonpartisan, nonprofit
Check your facts! Then be sure to vote, and vote early, if possible. Your vote is very important!
Holly Grove
