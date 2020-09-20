I am once again disappointed by the choice of candidates in the Nov. 3 vote for the presidency offered by two dichotomous political parties.
Like in 2016 — Hillary or Donald — what on earth? With only two over-funded parties and the exclusion of any other, it is no surprise we wind up with the outcome we precisely deserve for our inattention, civic laziness and disengagement. We vote for the least objectionable candidate again and again.
I consider myself a progressive Libertarian — a man without a party. I could explain what that means with anyone open-minded enough who would like to sit down with me to play a game of chess or drink a couple of beers on a sunny afternoon. I can listen to either “side” respectfully, as long as they have the least amount of curiosity about science, epidemiology, forestry, traditional agriculture, race relations and ecological survival of our nation and our planet.
This isn’t extremism or moderation. It is the discussion on the survival of humanity.
Somewhere along the way we have become tribal and deaf to others’ concerns and opinions.
Bring it home. We are all family, all neighbors, and we are all Americans!
T.S. Murphy
Clarksburg