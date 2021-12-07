Where is your heart as you enter into this last month of December? Are you grateful that the Lord has got you through another year of uncertainty? Or are you grumbling about your health, finances or relationships?
Christmas is a reminder that Jesus Christ triumphed over life and death to give us the best gift ever eternal life. As believers we know our struggles will not be in vain. Jesus was born to die to save us from our sins if we accept this free gift.
What are you expecting in 2022? I’m expecting victory in Jesus. Philippians 4:13 KJV: “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” No matter what I may face God is still in control and on the throne.
John 3:16 KJV “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life”
Faith over fear in 2022!
Carrie Orr
Indiana