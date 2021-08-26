The township’s letter to the editor (Township responds to letters, Aug. 17) showed Gazette readers what citizens all too often see when they attempt to have input into White Township matters: Those who wish to have legitimate input in our democratic processes are met by township officials with extraordinary hostility.
A year ago, after one of the 300-plus members of Friends of White’s Woods discovered hundreds of trees marked for timbering and raced to a meeting to find out what was going on, one of the supervisors shouted that he didn’t want any more public input. Particularly, not from Friends of White’s Woods.
But citizen input is very important. And input from citizens who might, themselves, be particularly affected by a municipal decision is very important indeed.
FWW respectfully underscores the veracity of all of our concerns. DCNR did not accept or endorse the 2020 White Township draft plan because it was evaluated as severely problematic and potentially extraordinarily destructive.
And DCNR also did not accept or endorse the township’s plans for timbering in 2008.
And you don’t need to cut down trees to save them — or make money on them. In fact, in this age of astonishing need to preserve trees because of climate change, we should be looking to preserve every tree that we can. And the carbon sequestration program will pay municipalities large sums annually to leave the trees alone.
And FWW’s concern about large township contracts awarded without either Requests for Proposals or competitive bidding remains, as does concern about the lack of citizen input and the township’s questionable fealty to the Sunshine Act.
The White’s Woods Nature Center was purchased with state taxpayer (Project 70) funds and is held in trust by White Township for the residents of White Township, the citizens of the Indiana region and the taxpayers of Pennsylvania. DCNR administers Pennsylvania Project 70 grants.
One is certainly entitled to a difference of opinion. But facts must be respected. Please visit the Friends of White’s Woods website (www.friends ofwhiteswoods.org) to read Township, DCNR, and Project 70 documents pertaining to the White’s Woods Nature Center.
Sara King and Frederick Heilman
members, Friends of White’s Woods board of directors