A few weeks ago, my husband had a medical emergency at our home in West Lebanon, a small town in rural Indiana County. I called 911; in less than 15 minutes, a Citizens’ Ambulance Service crew arrived.
They assessed him, got the necessary information from me and left for the hospital within five minutes. They arrived at the hospital less than 30 minutes after my 911 call.
What if I called 911 and there was no Citizens’ Ambulance Service? The nearest service to us is in Saltsburg, which is at least 20 minutes from our home.
Monroeville? Kittanning? 45 minutes away.
Ambulance service is not guaranteed or funded by the government. It is a privilege to have these services available, not a right.
I urge everyone to support Citizens’ Ambulance Service by purchasing a membership and/or making a donation. Call (724) 349-5511 or go to www.asmgt.com. Do it today.
It would be disastrous for Indiana County to lose this vital service.
P.S. The ambulance crew was professional, friendly, efficient and caring, especially Frank M. Bob, and I can never thank you enough for your compassion and skill that day.
Brenda Fasenmyer
West Lebanon