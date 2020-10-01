As someone who has been married to an individual who serviced the funeral industry for several years, I would like to share some information with you that I hope you find interesting and pertinent in the presidential campaign.
This is probably a little known-fact concerning Social Security and what happens to those monies when an individual passes away. We are all aware that Social Security is deposited directly into an account. What you might not know is that, when a person dies between the 1st and 15th of a the month, you must return that money to the government. The funeral director is required, by law, to call the Social Security Office and file that information. If you die between the 16th and the 30th or 31st of the month, you get to keep the money. We should all be so lucky!
I feel it is only right that the funeral director be required, by law, to notify the Voter Registration Office so that the person be removed from the voting rolls as well.
My concern lies in dead people voting and we know that it has happened in past elections. Couple that with mail-in voting that is not monitored well enough for legitimacy, and you have a process that can be extremely fraudulent.
An election with honesty and integrity is one that has people voting only once and not multiple times for those who are deceased.
Honest elections should only allow those registered to vote and not include convicted felons and illegals who did not earn the right or who forfeited their right due to criminal activity.
My mother recently entered a nursing home. She is 100 years old and has voted in every primary and general election. I applied for an absentee application, received it and had her apply to vote. In that process, there are questions that validate who my mother is and her ability to vote legitimately.
I urge all citizens to defend the right to vote and to do so with elections that are honest and, most importantly, free of fraud and corruption.
Margaret B. Dills
Blairsville