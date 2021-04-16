The police and their overseers think little of wiretapping and/or secretly video taping the average citizen based on shallow probable cause, yet display unease when the reverse occurs. And what really irks them, it seems, is the independent audio/video taping that goes on at the hands of private citizens who happen to be in close proximity to a police encounter.
I, for one, with hesitancy and reservation, favor the software and associated devices that enable “Little Brother” to now view and observe “Big Brother” with the same frequency and near professionalism as has been, until recently, a one-sided proposition. As home-flown drones, private DNA labs, miniature cameras, face recognition software, GPS tracking, keystroke monitoring tools and such become ever more common, we will finally reach the point where disclosure of public official behavior, good or ill, will be readily available to the general public as opposed to the heavily censored and often delayed one-sided version we’ve been spoon fed for years.
In fact, the right of private citizens to possess the above referenced devices should become enshrined in our Constitution with the same weight afforded the Second Amendment Right to keep and bear arms; a right not granted merely for the shooting of deer or target practice by the way, as some would have us believe, but rather, as a safeguard against chaos, governmental or otherwise. And while there will always be those among us who will misuse and abuse recording devices, as has and continues to happen with guns, a greater good will be served by keeping government in near constant view and in check.
We should recognize that recording software and hardware will never disappear. With certainty, it will only become ever more refined and ubiquitous as each day passes.
Whatever new gadgetry the government and big-tech consortiums employ today to surveil and intimidate the citizenry with, will be in the hands of the general public relatively soon.
If government and big-tech continue snooping on citizens, then we, the common citizenry, should do likewise on them. Ironically, our very freedom may depend on it.
Patrick McElhoes
Blairsville