I have seen letters recently about House Bill 38, which proposes to elect judges for Pennsylvania’s courts in districts rather than statewide. Under this bill you no longer get to vote on all of Pa.’s justices, only the one in your district. I realize the difficulty in assessing the consequences of this proposal, and I have heard many misconceptions being voiced. I would like to try and clear up the confusion.
First: Justices of our statewide courts do not represent any area of the state. They represent the laws of Pennsylvania. When Election Day comes around, those names on the ballot may seem unknown and unimportant to voters as opposed to more local candidates, but the fact is that an informed voter can look up and assess the information about each candidate’s qualifications. We all should take this opportunity so we can select the justices we feel would best fulfill their duties to interpret the law.
Second: It remains unclear how judicial districts will be drawn and who will draw them. This is an extremely important task with broad consequences.
Redistricting is a powerful tool in the age of big data. When done with partisan intent (aka gerrymandering) it is a way to maintain political power regardless of the people’s wishes. The justices of our courts should not be chosen by partisan preferences. They are meant to weigh against such preferences, making decisions based only on the law. Drawing districts for them would erode their independence, putting them more in the control of party leaders.
Third: HB38 is actually an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution. It was already passed once in 2020, and it will need to be passed again this year, and then voted on again by all Pennsylvanians in a statewide referendum. I urge everyone to read this bill and process the consequences of the changes it proposes.
If, like me, you decide that those changes are bad for Pennsylvania, then write or call your representatives in the state House and Senate. They do represent you and they need to hear from you.
Stanley Chepaitis
Indiana