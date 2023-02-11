It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that I have decided to resign from my position as superintendent of the Indiana Area School District.
The reason for my departure is personal, as I have decided to move on to a new opportunity as the superintendent of schools in my home district of Windber. I have been blessed with a family that is grateful for the opportunity I have had over the past five years to serve as your superintendent, but they also need me to be present in their lives.
I would like to personally thank the IASD Board of Directors for their amazing leadership during my tenure. They are truly a remarkable team who continuously place the best interest of students first. The board has been, and will continue to be, incredibly supportive of the administration and staff in efforts to make Indiana a better place. They are truly remarkable leaders.
Leadership is about providing direction, guidance and support to help others grow, learn and succeed. It is also about making sure everyone is primed to do their best work, and then setting the team up to achieve greatness and serve others. The IASD board has done exactly that during my five years in Indiana.
Ben Franklin once wrote, “Well done is better than well said,” and I hope that the milestones we reached together during my time here will reflect that. I believe I am leaving the district better than I found it, and these achievements are certainly memories that I will cherish forever. Some of our accomplishments include, but are not limited to the following:
● Creation of an MTSS model in grades K-5 and now progress is being made to create a similar model at the Junior High through the help of PaTTAN;
● The implementation of structured literacy practices which has recently been codified in the PA Code for all schools in Pennsylvania;
● The implementation of evidence-based programming in the area of social-emotional learning which has received national attention;
● The implementation of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS);
● The increased opportunities in the area of Dual Enrollment and College In High School opportunities through our partnerships with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland Community College;
● The implementation of evidence-based programming and support throughout the county in the area of mental health;
● The creation of Career Pathways at the Indiana Area High School;
● Increased focus on transparency and community through various modes which include a new website, ongoing/frequent communication with families, as well as a presence in the Community through active involvement in the United Way and Chamber of Commerce;
● Increased fiscal responsibility and accountability resulting in no tax increases in the past five years while increasing our general fund by over 4 million dollars;
● The successful application of numerous grants to help provide needed support for our students while saving taxpayers money;
● The implementation of STEAM programming at the intermediate buildings. This includes First Lego League;
● Several of our schools being recognized in the state and throughout the nation for our programming opportunities: Best STEM High School by US News and World Report, US News and World Report Best Rankings at all three levels (elementary, Junior High, and Senior High);
● 2019 Blue Ribbon Award of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education;
● Both of our Tech Ed Programs being recognized as “Programs of the Year”;
● Several meaningful and critical partnerships with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania designed to provide needed support to our students;
● A systems approach to school safety and improvements through a partnership with the Indiana Borough Police Department;
● And the creation of an annual county-wide in-service day that allows educators from all over Indiana County to learn together!
I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for the support and guidance you have provided me during my time here. I have learned so much from you, and I will miss working with such amazing individuals within the school, community and county. It has been a pleasure immersing myself into the Indiana community by building several incredible partnerships with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania to help provide hope and opportunity to our students as well as being an active board member with the United Way and Chamber of Commerce.
It was a dream to work with leaders in our community like Chris Adams, Dr. Michael Driscoll, Todd Garzarelli, Amanda Hillard, Mark Hilliard, Jane Lockard, Dr. Lori Lombard, District Attorney Bob Manzi, Pastor Mel Masengale, Paul McCue, Dr. Mark McGowan, Pastor Marvin Nelson, Sen. Joe Pittman, Dave Reed, Heather Reed, Dr. Tim Runge, Chief Justin Schawl, C.J. Spadafora, Pastor Rob Sparr, Rep. Jim Struzzi, Pastor Judah Thomas, Scott Valazak, Dr. Veronica Watson and so many other wonderful people whose ultimate goal is to make Indiana a better place. This includes our incredible staff who work tirelessly for our students and community.
Indiana has some of the best administrators, support staff, school psychologists, nurses, school counselors and teachers in the entire country. I am reminded daily by you all that the distinguishing characteristic of authentic love is not how it feels, but what it does.
Love (at its most powerful) is an action, not an emotion. The level of care you all put forth for the betterment of our community is simply amazing.
A dear friend once shared with me the following that still resonates with me as I prepare for my departure: “Excellence is the result of caring more than others think is wise, risking more than others think is safe, dreaming more than others think is practical and expecting more than others think possible.”
To the incredible students of Indiana, thank you for rekindling my belief in our future and in humankind. Some of my best memories in the district were spent with you and your peers. This includes our monthly meetings, ice cream socials, THON and our trip to Washington, D.C.
You are what made me love coming to work and made me feel like we are making a difference. I loved seeing you all grow in your advocacy for supporting one another and for all you did to help improve our school climate. While there is more work to be done, I am confident you have started something that will carry on. Just remember, there are two things each of us can do every day: care and try.
To our incredible community and parents, thank you for all your efforts. While I may not have had the loving and giving relationship as a youngster with my parents that I wish I had, I am building that type of relationship with my own four young children and I learned a great deal about what ingredients are needed for this type of connection from watching all of you as parents. The amount of care, concern and selflessness demonstrated by you all is simply remarkable.
Thank you for the invaluable advice you have instilled in your children through your words and — more importantly — your actions. Thank you for accepting and loving them for who they are.
Thank you for being their biggest fans and supporters. Thank you for navigating both the heaviness and beauty of the world with them.
I am committed to making this transition as smooth as possible and I am willing to do whatever I can to ensure a seamless handover of my responsibilities. The board is working on an incredible transition plan that will allow for consistency and stability to occur.
Once again, thank you for the wonderful memories and experiences I have had while working here. I will always cherish them. I hope you all know that you are loved and appreciated.
Thank you all for making me a better husband, leader, father and educator.