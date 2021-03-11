Banks, insurance companies, and tax agencies do not tolerate fraud. If Trump committed fraud, they would have taken action before this. These are just more persecutions by the partisan New York “justice system.” The Democrats want to cancel him by any means. Wasn’t his CPAC speech great? So American!
The Democrats should initiate a 9/11 type commission to investigate the election of 2020 to erase major doubt about that vote. Instead we have examples like the Maricopa County Board of Elections stonewalling the Arizona Legislature on auditing the county’s election records. See The Epoch Times for MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell’s lengthy video on the election fraud. Elections need to be strongly restricted and secured: Stop the steal!
Janice Dembosky (Feb. 25, 2021) fails to state how many protesters were arrested for illegal use of a firearm on Jan. 6, 2021: zero? Insurrection? Hardly, LOL. She and RINO Toomey repeat the lie that CPO Sicknick died from being hit with a fire extinguisher, when he texted his bro hours after the protest ended, saying he was OK. Doctors say no trauma and think a stroke caused his death. Without lies the Left dies.
Democrats’ proposed stimulus contains a trillion of our dollars for their “pork” projects.
Lockdowns are a sick joke. The Trump economy would take off like a rocket if the restrictions were removed. The Dems can’t have that.
Dems say no border wall, but razor wire around our Capitol is fine? I think Uncle Joe is in decline and many Dems now question his control over the nuclear codes. He’s dragging America down but wait ’til Kamala and Pelosi move up and American freedoms decline even further. Our First Amendment is dying; next they’ll kill the Second Amendment.
Come back, Donald John!
Randy Cornman
White Township