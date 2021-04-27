As a retired criminal investigator with the Pennsylvania State Police, having 25 years of law enforcement experience, I had the pleasure of knowing all three candidates for the open seat on the Court of Common Pleas, Indiana County.
Whoever gets elected to the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable Judge William J. Martin has big shoes to fill.
During my career, I had the privilege of working along side each of the three candidates. While all three are great attorneys, Judge Christopher S. Welch is the most qualified for the position.
Judge Welch’s wealth of courtroom experience in both criminal and civil matters, coupled with his unique position as a magisterial district judge, positions him ideally to step into the vacancy left by Judge Martin.
We will all miss the high level of professionalism, candor and fairness experienced in Judge Martin’s court, but I feel confident that Judge Welch will continue in the same manner and is the right person to next fill this important role in our community.
Timothy Lipniskis, PSP (retired)
Indiana