As a special needs parent, I support Patrick Dougherty for judge.
As former district attorney of Indiana County, he identified Project Lifesaver as a program our county needed. My daughter was the first recipient in this area.
My daughter was fitted for an ankle bracelet with a tracking device inside. This free program has helped save so many children and adults with special needs.
She felt at ease in his presence — hugging him each time we took her to his office for a battery change. This is huge for a child with special needs. He built this sense of trust with our entire family.
I will always be grateful for a program that gave me peace of mind, knowing there was support to help us if she wandered off and services in place for us to utilize within minutes to find her. Patrick Dougherty made this program available to our family and our county.
Patrick Dougherty is exactly who our community needs because he shows true compassion for others.
He will be a judge that protects our community in a fair and just manner.
Patrick Dougherty has my vote and he should have yours too.
Emily Johns
Indiana