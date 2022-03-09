How much oil does the U.S. import from Russia? The answer to that question depends apparently on what day and from what news source you trust.
Numbers range anywhere from 2 to 10 percent, from what I have read. One thing I do know, however, is that a barrel of oil from Russia doesn’t arrive on our soil in any two-week span.
Yet, our prices at the pump, here in Indiana, have already risen by leaps and bounds. Far more than any 2 percent.
Bloomsburg reported on Feb. 24, “More than 12 million barrels of Russian-origin crude oil and refined products are en route to the U.S. aboard almost two dozen vessels for delivery in the next month, according to oil-analytics firm Vortexa.”
That indicates the gas you are buying, which is stored under your feet, wasn’t pumped from Russia any time recently. And, your gas company didn’t pay today’s prices for that gas. Yet, they have raised the price, just because they can.
That is just pure capitalism. And, we have no reprieve against this gouging.
I just watched, minutes ago, as President Joe Biden pleaded to the U.S. oil companies not to price gouge. Golly jeez you guys, please don’t take advantage of this situation to price gouge the public. Please be on your best behavior. Wow. That’s like asking a bear not to rob a beehive.
War is hell. Neither President Biden nor President Donald Trump are responsible for our oil companies sticking it to us. We have the shareholders and CEOs to thank.
They have as much morality as a Russian tank operator who fires a hole through a Ukrainian church or school.
Tell your oil company CEO to start producing more oil.
Karl Sickafus
Indiana