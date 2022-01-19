Last November, a group of concerned Saltsburg residents submitted to the River Valley school board an application for the creation of a charter academy in Saltsburg in order to provide a hometown school option for Saltsburg students now being bused to the River Valley High School in Blairsville.
The concern of those Saltsburg residents is that after more than 50 years of a forced merger of the two formerly independent school districts in Blairsville and Saltsburg (two towns with little geographic, economic or historic connections), last spring, the school board voted to close Saltsburg High School and require those students to be bused to Blairsville (20 miles or more) or accept a cyberschool or home-schooling option.
While some Saltsburg students are happy to attend the high school in Blairsville, many Saltsburg students and their parents are frustrated, angry and disheartened by the physical burden and apparent unfairness of this forced busing.
Members of the board of directors of the proposed charter academy presented supporting arguments for acceptance of the charter application at an open hearing organized by the school board on Dec. 16; the school board will vote, probably by the end of January, whether to accept or deny the application.
The focus of the charter school will be students’ academic success, and the curriculum will be rooted in the local community.
At the hearing, school board members listened respectfully to the supporting arguments of the academy representatives but had no questions for them.
This was surprising since the charter application is a complex, 193-page document with much detail including proposed curricular offerings for each year, as well as projections of student enrollment and student success.
The school board’s apparent lack of engagement leaves members of the Saltsburg community worried that the board will deny the application just as it decided to close Saltsburg High School last spring, not on the basis of student welfare or educational quality, but on the basis of the school board’s geographic division, currently five Blairsville members to four Saltsburg members.
Paul Schwartz
Bolivar