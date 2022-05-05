We, families and community members of Indiana Area School District, demand real accountability and change from the Indiana Area School District and we demand it now. The climate of harassment and threats of racial violence have been well known in our schools and this recent escalation should never have had the opportunity to grow. Threats of murder directed at specific students because of their race is not “racial insensitivity,” as it was described in the letter to families from the superintendent. It is racist intimidation and incitement of violence and the use of wishy-washy euphemisms shows us exactly where this administration stands. This requires immediate response and this student needs to be removed from school and never allowed to return.
While we want to see the student or students who wrote such targeted and horrifying threats held responsible, their actions are direct evidence of the cruel and dangerous climate of our schools and the response must go further. This has roots deeper than an individual act. We do not want Black students and other students of color to spend their school day in these environments; this is not a safe or healthy learning environment and means these students are not actually being offered equal access to education. All students and teachers are harmed by this being the climate of our school communities.
We demand that IASD take measurable action toward changing the culture of the schools, which should include: amending the student conduct policy to include specific consequences for racial intimidation and the use of racial slurs in school and on social media; hire an outside diversity, equity and inclusion consultant to institute programming that will support changing the school culture for students, faculty, staff and administration; and implement inclusive curriculum, empowering teachers to lead classrooms with cultural competence that ensures all students are seen and heard and able to learn.
We believe that this is what students and teachers in our community deserve. We are members of this community who value the humanity of each and every student and we will no longer tolerate a cruel and racist school climate. We are ready to fight for a healthier school and a healthier community to benefit all our children and families. These are our first asks of the administration, but we will continue to ensure our voices are heard.
Leigh Hendrix
Indiana
EDITORS NOTE: This letter was sent to the IASD school board. At this time, there are 139 signatures from community members. Signatures will be collected until the school board meeting on Monday, May 9.