Hello, folks at Indiana Area School District:
My son is 14 and is vaccinated, so I’m pretty sure he will not die if he catches COVID.
My immediate family is also vaccinated, so I’m pretty sure we won’t die if we catch COVID.
I’m terrified for the other parents in this community who have children under the age of 12 and/or have health issues.
I am also very concerned about our medical community who are working night and day to keep unvaccinated COVID patients alive; I am subsequently worried for any person in our community who may have a non-COVID related health issue that will not be able to find medical care due to the overwhelming number of COVID cases IRMC will surely have as the delta variant spreads to our very-low-vaxxed community.
But hey — like I said, I’m not going to die nor will my family die. So it’s all good, right?
I am curious to know, however, how many deaths are “okay” with you. Because people are going to die.
True, they will die regardless of whether or not IASD implements a mask mandate, but the science shows that less of them will die.
How many dead kids are you okay with? I’m guessing “less” rather than “more.”
Like I said — my kid’s going to be fine. He’s still going to wear a mask. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to kill anybody.
Putting a piece of cloth over your head holes is such an easy thing to do to prevent a death.
Why wouldn’t the district mandate “less death” if they could?
Laura Ferguson
Indiana