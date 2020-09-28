It is unfortunate that hate mongers insist on associating the Confederate (capital C) battle flag with racism.
The Civil War was fought for the right of self government. The Confederate army was the one fighting for that cause. In 1860, 6.6 million Southerners were non-slave owners, so to keep repeating the propaganda that the war was about slavery is to not fully look at the issues of the day.
The South at that time was very diverse with French, Spanish, German and Indian cultures. There were also thousands of free Blacks who owned slaves. There were many in the North who owned slaves. The view that the South was made up of rich planters and slaves is false. This country was founded on the right of each state to govern itself; we have strayed so far from that most people don’t even understand what it means. The beginning of the bloated central government that we have today that reaches into every aspect of our lives was exactly what the Confederates, all those years ago, were fighting against.
The current rage to blot out our nation’s history is unbelievable to me. I was born in Lake Charles, La. The Confederate battle flag flew over my state. It is part of my history, and it has zero to do with racism and everything to do with our history and our culture in the South.
I don’t live in the borough, thankfully, but I’m curious to know what else we are going to outlaw? It seems to me that we have traveled down an increasingly slippery slope where freedom of speech is no longer an option or is only available to persons who think like the borough council. I’m actually not feeling very welcome, having my culture trampled. The Confederate flag flies proudly at my house just beneath the American flag. Long may they wave.
Terry L. Jones
Homer City