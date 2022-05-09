The Constitution of the United States begins with a Preamble that states the full intent and purpose of the document.
The words justice, tranquility and general welfare are all found in the beginning 52 words.
Those words seem so far away from the current reality today. The division that has been racking our country is not just confined to headlines from other places. In recent letters to the editor to this paper, a well thought-out civics lesson was marred by an admonishment to party voters to vote “our” values. Did I miss something here?
The words in the Preamble are what we as Americans value, aren’t they? Do we have to marginalize the opposition by rendering them valueless?
Later, in another letter, an academic supposedly quoting another academic decried the state of our local university which would soon be left with “low quality, non-traditional students,” thus marginalizing many who might want to further their learning.
And then there is the serious racial roiling in our local schools, which has created more anger and division among us with a willingness to accuse without seeking the ultimate cause.
Worse is the use of social media to spread misinformation and hate without being accountable.
We used to be better than this. We used to think about the general welfare and worked with one another to create some tranquility. In the past several years, it seems as though Pandora’s box has been opened and we have fallen even further than I ever thought. Even Mickey Mouse has not escaped revenge and rage for choosing to speak about protections for the very different.
Several years ago, a beleaguered Rodney King asked, “Can’t we just get along?”
The answer to his question lies within us if we are willing to confront the discord that has divided us for so long. We are better than name calling, shouting and marginalizing. We need to live up to those ideal values written so many years ago.
If we don’t, we will be consumed by anger, mistrust and hate. Shame on us.
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana