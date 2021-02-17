Conservative Republicans love to fancy themselves as free market entrepreneur types who understand competition, market voids, hard work and innovative thinking. They blame the other side of our national political dynamic as being far too communal to the point of bordering on socialism or communism — a place where innovative thinking breaks down and lazy, unimaginative routine takes hold.
Yet, in the arena(s) of supposed ballot trickery, slanted media coverage, fixed national elections, COVID conspiracies and more, the conservatives switch up to claim that the Socialist non-thinking opposition morphs to become a shrewd, conniving, devious, plot-hatching bunch so clever and cunning that they can, and have, manipulated the political marketplace beyond any metric or proportion ever imagined by enterprising, savvy, free-thinking, business-minded conservatives anywhere in the world at any time in history.
Even if just half of the oft-repeated conservative conspiracy allegations concerning liberals were true, it becomes abundantly evident that conservative Republicans are out of their league in the world of free market competition. According to the conservatives, the liberals control every profit-driven TV broadcast network but one, every profit-driven internet social media outlet save one or two, every profit-driven print newspaper but for a handful, every profit-driven university with few exceptions, most every profit-driven book publishing house, and so on. Again, even if just a portion of the accusations against the liberals are valid, then it’s clear the conservatives have lost the art of filling market voids.
For instance, the TV broadcast news media is not in business to broadcast the news. Newspapers are not in business to print the news. Social media outlets are not in business to be social. Book publishers are not in business to publish books, and so on. To the contrary, all are in business to make money. They can only make money by providing the paying customer what the customer wants.
In my opinion mainstream conservatives have chosen victim-hood and sobbing over promoting their own wares and goods in the marketplace of ideas. I personally do not like the liberal Democrat product, but the marketplace thinks otherwise.
Patrick McElhoes
Blairsville