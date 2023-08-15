I attended the White Township supervisors meeting on Aug. 9. I do not recall Eugene Gemmell stating openly that he attended the Barks and Brews event that occurred beside my house.
It was funny to me to see his remarks in the Indiana Gazette about how organized the event was and how it was not loud. There were local residents in my neighborhood who heard it down at East Pike and Twolick as well as 2nd and Maple streets, yet Gemmell said it was minimal.
I am looking forward to the end of the year when this man is dethroned. I question his loyalties, especially when I know he is an adjoining property owner to the same woman who owns the property beside my house and also organized the Four Footed Friends event. He does not appear to be acting without bias, which is wrong for anyone who is to be acting for the good of all the people within White Township.
Sitting at the apartments at the end of Grandview Avenue Extension for a portion of the day is not the same as sitting in my house or in the homes of my neighbors. People could not hear on the phone because of the loud music in the background, even if you were inside your house. Gemmell wants to act like this is a neighborly issue.
No, Gemmell, it is a residential neighborhood issue. Just because this area might not be the spotlight of White Township does not mean the folks that live here do not care about their homes. They do not want to see all of their hard work destroyed because you believe, “Sometimes, we have to put up with things we don’t like.”
I have put up with you as a supervisor long enough and cannot wait for the new one to replace you so real consideration can be placed on the taxpayers and not just your special interest groups, friends and neighbors.
Blair Coleman
Indiana
