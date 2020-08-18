Dear IUP students:
Welcome back to Indiana, your second home! We’re glad to have you here and we hope the coming semester will be a big step forward in your education and a safe experience for you and those around you. We all know the challenges presented by the pandemic that will keep us from doing many of the things we have always done, but we want you to know that the Borough of Indiana is ready to work with you to help your life go as smoothly and enjoyably as possible. We are all one community, and we are all in this together.
We do want to remind you that part of being a community is looking out for one another. This means being respectful of local ordinances that reinforce the state mandates for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
It also means that the number of friends that can get together in one place is limited. If we all observe these common sense rules, we can all be healthier and happier.
Please do take advantage of all that Indiana has to offer. Patronize the many restaurants and shops in town. While the weather is still good, get on your bicycle and ride the Hoodlebug Trail, which now starts in downtown Indiana, passes through campus and continues for miles, connecting with the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year, the Ghost Town Trail, for even more miles of riding or walking pleasure.
Indiana is a nice little community. It is made better by having the university as part of it.
When we all recognize that we need to take care of each other, life is better for all of us. Stay safe and have a great semester!
Peter G. Broad
Indiana Borough Council President