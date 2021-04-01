I am a citizen of beautiful Indiana County. I am concerned about all the litter that covers the roadside and streets of our county.
I understand there are more pressing issues in our world today, but I would like for you to take a moment to look around you as you are driving our county streets and roads. Tell me what you see.
I want to say this county has a lot to offer. It’s beautiful in so many areas except for our highways. The side of our roadways look like a garbage dump. Don’t we have any pride in our county and how it looks?
I’ve seen plastic bottles of all kinds, plastic grocery bags hanging in bushes and tree limbs, pop cans, beer cans and bottles, boxes of all kinds, newspapers and especially fast-food wrappers and cups. I’ve also seen garbage bags filled with garbage. What is wrong with this? Why can’t a person keep their “throw-aways” in their vehicle until they get home?
I am so appalled with all the litter I see every day on our roadways. The fine for littering in Pennsylvania is $300 and who enforces that? PennDOT? In West Virginia, the fine for littering is $2,500! And let me tell you, they have a beautiful state and highways. I’ve seen it.
Why can we not have the same pride in our state to “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful”?
Do yourself a favor, go for a drive on any street or roadway in Indiana County. Drive up out of the Southtowne Plaza, look at the bank across on Route 286 and tell me what you see.
If each of us would do our part, we could “Keep Pennsylvania (and Indiana County) Beautiful.”
Joyce Iseman
Homer City