Last June, we had improved to a total of 17 cases for the month. We are now seeing that many cases in a day. April 2021 had a total of 557 new cases, up from 287 in March. The level of vaccinations for Indiana County continue to fall behind with only 34.7 percent of the population with at least one dose, less than 45.8 percent for the state. Indiana ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population over age 15 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
We should not be surprised at this awful performance. We’ve seen it before. The majority commissioners have missed the mark on nearly every significant milestone of the pandemic, including a phantom task force, inadequate testing and now the vaccine.
Indiana appeared to start off well when it announced a COVID Task Force. Despite efforts to make us believe otherwise, an active task force didn’t exist. A new group with a website developed by a PR firm at great expense was introduced in November 2020 with plans to get messages out to the public using various media. This too was a failure.
Testing capacity was overstated by the highly publicized IRMC/IUP plan in April 2020 to provide an estimated 200 tests per day. But in reality, it is likely that actual testing capacity for Indiana County was only 90 per day. Average tests per day fell short of the recommended standard necessary for mitigation.
And here we are as the vaccine in Indiana County is hampered by poor preparation and confusion. Vaccine hesitancy has already set in. Yet there still is no consistent message from the county to encourage residents to get the vaccine.
There is no way to improve the situation in the absence of leadership. Conversations with Robin Gorman and Mike Keith last fall resulted in nothing more than lip service. They pretty much shut down communication with residents by suppressing public comment at commissioners meetings. While much of the responsibility for this total failure goes to the majority commissioners, other county leaders have also failed. COVID efforts in this county appear to be nonexistent, or disjointed at best. And the results show.
Ron Riley
Indiana