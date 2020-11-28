I am constantly amazed, and dismayed, by how easily many of us accept what we are told by mainstream media, without doing any independent fact-checking on it.
We are being told, for instance, that due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections, hospitals are being overwhelmed. I did a quick fact check on that.
As of Nov. 24, the Pennsylvania Department of Health indicates that there were 321,070 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth and that there are 42,800 available hospital beds in the 250 Pa. hospitals.
As of the same date, the department informed us that there were 3,459 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 767 in the ICUs.
This means that less than 1 percent (.8 percent) of the regular hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, and .01 percent in ICUs.
These numbers are similar for hospital systems across the country.
When questioned about this apparent discrepancy, the CDC’s response is that their computer modeling indicates that hospitals are being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
Food for thought for thinking people.
Terry Ray
Indiana