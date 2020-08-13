Saturday’s (Aug. 8, 2020) newspaper carried an article reporting a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections in Indiana County.
It doesn’t take a genius to see why this is happening. A look at Sunday’s paper tells the story. The front page carried a photo showing the president of the Coal Run/McIntyre fire department and the minister of Hilltop Baptist Church shaking hands, not wearing masks and a group of spectators likewise unmasked.
The irresponsibility of what one would think were intelligent people is completely beyond my comprehension.
Contrary to what our ill-informed president keeps saying, this virus is not going to just go away.
We will never get out of this mess that we are in until everyone takes seriously wearing masks and social distancing.
Wake up people!
Samuel Wingard
Dayton