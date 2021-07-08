We’ve had a problem keeping the public informed and when we do, we fail to get the message right. COVID was not on the agenda for commissioners meetings for a year. The county’s case growth was not discussed. Finally, nearly a year later, COVID was added to the agenda after months of public inquiry. The EMS director began providing updates on COVID-related matters in March 2021.
The commissioners announced a proclamation declaring June as COVID Vaccine Action Month at the June 9 meeting. Chairman Mike Keith gave a vaccination update and stressed the importance of getting vaccinated at meetings June 9 and 23.
While the June meetings presented some good information on vaccinations, the right message wasn’t getting out. The proclamation was important but no one knew about it. Comments by Commissioner Robin Gorman, in her first ever COVID comment, were totally irrelevant and detracted from the real message. Subsequent reporting that the state of Pennsylvania exceeded herd immunity at 90 percent is inaccurate and sends the wrong message when so many are yet to be vaccinated. The radio station message was that the number of vaccinations had increased.
The message needs to stress the importance of getting the vaccine to reduce the chance of another surge this fall. Indiana County is among the worst in the state, ranking 58 of 67 counties in percent of population over age 10 with at least one dose. With only 43 percent of county residents having at least one dose, there are approximately 40,000 people out there not vaccinated, which puts the county at risk.
Many things may have contributed to the low vaccination rate locally. Vaccine hesitancy is a problem across the country, in the state and especially in Indiana. During a recent dialogue with a local newspaper reporter, I was told, “Keeping the public informed can’t be laid at the feet of local officials and media.” I tend to differ. While there is plenty of COVID reporting in the national and Pittsburgh media, it needs to be addressed locally. Local leaders and media have a responsibility to get a consistent message out. This type of attitude continues to be part of the problem in addressing COVID in Indiana County.
Ron Riley
Indiana