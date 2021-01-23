Yes, coyotes are in Indiana neighborhoods. Over the past two to three decades, the coyote population across Pennsylvania has grown to overwhelming numbers.
What used to be a rare sighting of a coyote and an occasional kill by hunters, they have now grown to be a very serious problem.
Coyotes can carry rabies and tularemia that can be transmitted to humans and other animals. They can also carry parasites which include ticks, mites, fleas, worms and flukes. Coyotes have been known to attack pets, livestock and yes, people.
Over the past several years, we have had at least six sightings of coyotes in our neighborhood. Some were during the day between noon and 3 p.m. and four of these were in our yards.
Whether the coyotes were introduced by man or migrated to Pennsylvania, I cannot think of one good reason for them inhabiting our communities and rural areas. They have had a serious impact on our deer population and now pose a threat to areas inhabited by humans.
In the wild, personally I have seen coyote packs ranging from four to seven in numbers. Scary, isn’t it?
Now, how do we get help from our state Game Commission and state government to rid the coyote problem? That is a legitimate question.
Everything written here is a fact. We just need to be a little more watchful.
Roger Finotti
Indiana