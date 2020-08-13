After watching the Axios interview, I wondered if Trump’s “advisers” are not advisers but enablers. You wouldn’t let a toddler out on the street by himself. Who let the toddler in the White House out by himself? Trump certainly didn’t look good in that interview.
Why aren’t the Republicans in Congress and the Senate and his “advisers” getting some backbone? Instead of kissing his butt and enabling him, they might go down in history as the most ineffectual Congress ever, kowtowing to the worst president ever to hold the office.
Strong words? Yes. Am I angry? Yes. I’m tired of being cooped up in the house, depressed over COVID-19, upset with the spoiled children who aren’t taking it seriously (wear a mask please), disgusted with Washington, D.C., and its syncophants, appalled with the lies and half-truths and the politicization of the pandemic and saddened and embarrassed with what we are showing the world in the lack of leadership from the president on down through those who are supposed to be representing the American people.
Kathleen Wolfe
Shelocta