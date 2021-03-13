As of June, the Journalism and Public Relations Department at IUP will cease to exist and will not offer any journalism classes during the fall term of 2021 to the students who are left to finish the specific degree. The students have been thrust into the Communications Department and while I have no doubt that the chair and the professors are amazing, I still feel an emptiness.
What do you do when you feel that an institution has failed you? You fight like hell. That is exactly what Dr. Michele Papakie has been doing since the announcement was given to her. She doesn’t want to give up for her students and her colleagues but IUP has decided to ignore her questions.
I feel her frustration as they chose to ignore my questions by offering that I seek counseling. I don’t need counseling; I need answers to specific questions.
I understand that a university is a business just like any other business, but if you are truly student centered as you claim, prove it! Answer the questions instead of cranking out charts and numbers, this further solidifies the realization that you see students as merely a number preceded by a dollar sign!
I am a non-traditional student who researched the curriculum extensively and found that IUP was the only institution that had Journalism and Public Relations as a major, this made IUP an attractive and best choice. IUP has now joined the ranks of being just like every other college/university.
I recently watched a media report that stated true (good) journalism is dead. To that end I address the board of directors, the administration, President Driscoll, and Dr. Greenstein — know this — you may have killed the curriculum, but you did not kill my journalistic voice.
Connie Salva Diven
Blairsville