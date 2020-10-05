Tuesday night’s uncivil presidential “debate” produced no winner; however, the American people were the losers in the most juvenile presidential debate in our nation’s history. In fact, what I witnessed wasn’t a debate at all, but an exchange of attacks and counterattacks between candidates Trump and Biden.
The voting public, i.e., “the electorate,” had an appetite and an expectation for a debate and was expecting a degree of civility, yet what occurred was anything but, and nothing substantive was produced, while few concrete policy solutions were introduced, discussed or debated.
This first “debate” demonstrated loud and clear the level to which national level American politics has sunk.
We the people must demand better leadership! Did the debate change your mind in any way as to who is the better candidate?
George Karpacs
Center Township