I offer a reasonable point of view on the expulsion of three Democratic representatives for a “decorum” violation — bad manners — in the Tennessee Legislature.
Their violation exposed the egregious practices that are in place in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in Tennessee, control accomplished by gerrymandering heavily-Democratic Nashville into three districts instead of one.
Protesters of all skin colors and from both parties took to the streets, demanding gun control after the slaughter of more school children in the state. Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson (called the Tennessee Three) went into the “well” of the House to call for legislators to “Do something!” about gun control. After all, “decorum” had been getting them nowhere.
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton had set up committees and procedures to silence Democrats, consistently quashing the minority voice in the Legislature.
Breaking the rules brought national attention, not only to the gun issue, but to what is happening in states across the country — deliberate breaking up of majority districts as they did in Nashville. This amounts to voter suppression by gerrymandering.
In census years, the party in power gets to redraw the map into districts that favor them, creating a situation where the majority of voters are being ruled by the minority party. Court-ordered, computer-generated districts would equalize districts, allowing the people to pick their representatives, not the other way around, with political parties picking their voters.
Democrats are likely to accept computer-generated districting based on population — the fair way to do it — but Republicans are not. Why? Because fairness doesn’t serve the Republican Party; the majority of American voters are Democrats, often joined by Independents.
The last two Republican presidents lost the popular vote, yet won because of the antiquated Electoral College which privileges states with sparse populations over states with dense populations, a throwback to protecting Southern slave states.
We should determine our presidents by the popular vote and get rid of the practice of gerrymandering in order to have a truly representative government. This would solve divisive issues by majority rule, as should happen in a representative democracy.
Everett Dembosky
Indiana