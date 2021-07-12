Children and families use White’s Woods daily, and during the holiday season, even more so. Due to the hilly and twisting terrain of White’s Woods, there is low visibility for a hunter and no way to ensure the safety of the public using WW as it’s intended to be used, or to ensure the safety of the people living at the bottom of WW.
For that reason, I’m very concerned about the safety ramifications of White Township’s new deer hunting plan for White’s Woods, which officials adopted without any input from the public — in an ongoing pattern of bad government violating the public trust.
The plan calls for a month over the winter holiday to be hunting season, when WW is heavily used by children and families. WW is also a thoroughfare for students and athletes, as well as being used daily by bird watchers, hikers and more.
White Township supervisors are calling this a deer management plan, but experts have pointed out that it won’t address the deer population due to the huge adjacent wooded properties, whereas grants for deer fencing are readily available and would safely keep the deer out of neighbors’ yards.
Deer fencing is safe, practical and affordable management. Hunting in a heavily foot-trafficked, hilly, mountain, forest area is not.
This is a public safety issue. In order to keep every member of our community safe, White Township supervisors must abandon what I believe is a reckless plan.
Christina Sheldon
Homer City