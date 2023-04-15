A little over 80 years ago, I was born into a society that had rules of conduct and those rules were enforced by the leaders of the community.
As a child, I was taught to obey rules and to follow the social norms of my community. Alas, that society has slowly morphed into a society where people choose what rules they want to follow, and social norms have disappeared.
Now I live in a society where the news of the day makes me shake my head and ask, “Where are our leaders?”
Two issues that are dividing our nation (abortion and AR-15s) could be solved if we had leaders instead of politicians who use those issues to gain votes. I have watched the looting and homeless camps in our cities and asked again, “Where are our leaders?”
Recently, the “Tennessee Three” news has shown how mixed up our society has become. As I understand it, anarchy is a state of disorder due to the non-recognition of authority and that is why the “Three” were expelled. They were warned not to bring the demonstration into the House, and they would not stop when their microphones were cut off.
But suddenly, the “Three” are heroes and other members of the House are the bad guys. This upside-down thinking has been supported by the president and vice president of this country and that is not a good sign for the future of this nation.
Perhaps it would be wise for the “Tennessee Three” to read Martin Luther King Jr.’s comment: “In no sense do I advocate evading or defying the law. That would lead to anarchy.”
Russell D. Lucas Sr.
Penn Run