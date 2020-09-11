Serving the people well in the Pennsylvania Senate boils down to seeing what the people need and making that happen instead of wallowing in partisan gridlock or serving special interests. Tony DeLoreto has proven time and again to the people of the 41st District that he cares about the community’s needs.
When the COVID-19 pandemic closed Indiana schools in March, affecting lunch programs for children, Tony rolled up his sleeves and offered to feed any child in need, even as his own business was threatened. It reflects his get-it-done attitude from serving his country in the military.
From sponsoring music festivals to helping with the county’s sports hall of fame, Tony has shown passion for our area while working as a longtime, successful business owner.
While many in our area desperately need broadband internet access to support themselves by working remotely or studying online, our area has remained under-served for decades.
Instead of playing partisan politics in Harrisburg and introducing legislation that wrestles for control of energy issues with other branches of state government, Tony will roll up his sleeves, work with others and get things done, making the area attractive to employers and ushering in new jobs and better educational access for all.
The recent economic and public health crisis has shown what happens when we let important things go unchanged year after year, putting special-interest donors ahead of everyday people. Tony DeLoreto’s military service to our country and service to our area as a successful entrepreneur, as well as the heart he shows in times of need, can make the 41st District a better place for everyone.
Laura Thomas
Indiana