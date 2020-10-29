Recently, President Trump claimed that Kamala Harris is a communist. Even a committed anti-communist like the late Richard M. Nixon would not stoop that low.
From Trump’s standpoint, everyone to the left of Dragnet’s Joe Friday is either a socialist or a communist. His dazed and confused followers agree.
Trump and his ideological bedfellows have also claimed that if Biden and Harris win, the “socialist” Democrats will usher in a socialist revolution here, as if the most powerful and most militarized capitalist ruling class in history will just give up due to the election of a few deadbeat Democrats.
In reality, something Trump’s herd knows nothing about, socialism cannot come into existence through a capitalist election. This has been tried and usually ends up in a disaster for the people supporting this.
For example, in Chile in 1973, the democratically elected socialist Allende government was violently overthrown in a U.S.-backed military coup. Thousands were killed and Chile was ruled for decades as a military dictatorship. All of the socialist-type revolutions that had a modicum of success, such as Russia in 1917, China in 1949 and Cuba in 1959, were based upon armed insurrection of the ruling class and the building of a new type of state with workers armies.
These revolutions were far from perfect and were Stalinist-deformed workers states in China and Cuba from the beginning.
However, there were some gains made, but now China is on the capitalist road as is Russia, and Cuba may be flirting with this notion itself.
But Trump now sees communists and socialists everywhere he turns, while the ideology of socialism is vanishing in the world.
In essence, democracy is not threatened in this country by communists, socialists, anarchists, antifa or far-left Democrats. It is threatened by ignorance that greases the wheels of the Trump movement.
For years, the capitalist education system and capitalist mass culture has worked to dumb down the people. Trump is the result.
Vote him out!
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell