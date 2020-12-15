I would like to publicly thank State Rep. Jim Struzzi for having the patriotism and common sense to recognize the will of Pennsylvania voters in this recent election.
Attempts to hijack the normal electoral process by unseating our elected state electors are unconstitutional, unpatriotic and undemocratic (with a little “d”— We are supposed to be a democracy after all).
Most people who aren’t into conspiracy theories — Chris Krebs, the former top administration official for cybersecurity; William Barr, the attorney general of the U.S.; and all the judges who have listened to the appeals of the election and found no substantiated evidence to warrant any changes in the results accept that the democratic process has worked.
We have elected a new president as we always do every 4 to 8 years, and we have maintained the Republic that has existed for the past 246 years.
Good for us!
This is something to celebrate in these difficult times.
Jean Nienkamp
Indiana