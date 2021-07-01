Democrats crow that they come to rescue the American people from the evil Trump.
With help like this to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, who needs them.
They are so deranged with hate for Trump that they truly believe that every policy he espoused must be expunged on principle, regardless of consequence.
Examples:
Keystone pipeline cancellation and other anti-fossil fuel initiatives reduce us from energy independence to dependency on others who are less than friendly and raise prices for all.
Removal of Russia from pipeline sanctions without concessions contradicts the environmental pretext for Keystone termination, giving Russia an economic gift at our expense.
Termination of the border wall and reversal of effective border protection policies invites illegal immigrants in a historic flood together with undesirables and drugs.
Rejoining the Paris Accords places unreasonable economic burdens on us, absolves our economic competitors, panders to questionable green mantras and validates unproven climate postulations.
Attempts to restore the disastrous Iranian agreement places world peace in jeopardy, angers our Israeli allies and rewards the primary sponsors of terrorism.
Initiatives to defund law enforcement, legally jeopardize police, and emasculate avenues of enforcement have caused massive increases in all forms of crime.
Democrat refusal to prosecute laws have placed our population in jeopardy. Particularly noisome are lax enforcement of immigration laws, sanctuary cities, failure to prosecute or make arrests for certain classes of property crime, the release of arrestees for looting and rioting, bail elimination and selective prosecutions. Such policies foment disrespect for law.
Democrat initiatives to unconstitutionally federalize and change voting laws to increase opportunities for fraud (which that party has assiduously employed) seek to perpetually keep Democrats in power. Seeking statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C. and threats to pack SCOUS with additional leftist ideologues are insidious power grabs never attempted or contemplated by Republicans when they had a similar opportunity in 2016.
Welfare and unemployment largesse have caused workers to stay home, while jobs go begging and businesses must curtail services for lack of staff.
It would seem that the “rescues” employed by Democrats throw out cast-iron life preservers.
McClellan Blair
Indiana