I’ve always thought that party politics got less caustic and less deranged the further it got away from Washington, D.C. It starts with the local level as more sensible and gets more deranged as it rises to the state level and then goes completely devoid of reality on the federal level.
After reading the letter submitted by Ann Rea, printed in the Gazette on Sept. 1, I now see I was totally wrong. I’m not sure where Ms. Rea is coming from but it’s not reality.
The biggest sower of racial division in this country are Democrats and their allies in the corrupt media. Every four years around election time they start screaming racism.
But between each of these elections they go silent.
They use all minorities for one purpose and that is to get votes and maintain power. What have they ever done recently to help minorities? Absolutely nothing.
I’m not going to itemize all the things President Trump has actually accomplished to help minorities, but they are many.
I’m sure Ms. Rea knows the statistics but does a great job in denying them. She, like Democrats in Washington, denies the reality of them for political reasons. They know the truth, they just can’t bring themselves to admit it. Typical Democrat politics.
Contrast that with Joe Biden’s record. He has uttered more racially derogatory comments than any other major politician in the country today. All he does is stereotype the different races with his born in bigotry.
Don’t take my word for it, Google it. But I know you won’t. You are incapable of acknowledging or even investigating the truth.
Shame on you, Ms. Rea. You know the truth.
Lastly, I was a registered Democrat for 45 years and the leftward leaning of the party over the decades has driven me off.
It’s individuals like Ms. Rea and her disingenuous party that have driven me and many others off. I still feel that many local Democrats are sincere in their efforts to make things better for their communities and they will get my vote. But it won’t be because of Ms. Rae and her disingenuous ilk.
Get ready, Ms. Rae. Much to your dismay, Trump will win in a landslide. Your candidate is racist and he and you are blind to it. It’s gonna bite you. Your deceptions won’t make a difference.
Joseph P. Yackuboskey
Indiana