Indiana County will soon be receiving $23,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan to help recover from the impact of the COVID-19.
Our boroughs and townships will receive payments ranging from $4,251.32 for Smicksburg to $1,549,656.75 for White Township. It’s great to see our tax dollars returning to our communities!
Did you know that zero Republicans in Congress voted for these funds? Zero. And the direct payment you just received if you make less than $75,000 per year? Our representative in Congress, GT Thompson, voted against it. More money is filtering down through the state for specific programs like funds for small businesses, too.
Bear in mind that it also comes from the rescue plan. It’s a mistake to believe that our local Republican lawmakers, Rep. Jim Struzzi, Rep. Jeff Pyle, Sen. Cris Dush, and Sen. Joe Pittman, are responsible for these funds.
Their Republican counterparts in Washington voted against all of it — your direct payment, the rescue plan funds for small businesses and the money coming to our county.
So, I’d like to thank Sen. Bob Casey and his colleagues in Washington for reinvesting in the American people and in our communities. Thanks, Democrats! I’m excited to see what will be done with these necessary funds and hope that they will create long-term economic growth for our county.
Barbara Peace
Clarksburg