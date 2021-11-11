In the first months of Joe Biden’s presidency, the Democrats seemed to be figuring they were set up to shift their campaign bandwagons into cruise control and keep on rollin’ for years (probably decades!) of American political dominance.
All they had to do was stick to the message that won them the presidency significantly, and control of the House and Senate narrowly.
After electing Scranton Joe, a common man with master’s degrees in humility and experience, people began to think government might finally begin working for us, after all.
And Team Biden was getting help that no one could have predicted. Their opposition, the no-longer-Grand Old Party had begun committing unsolicited self-sabotage.
Republican leaders began mindlessly echoing their defeated leader’s pathological lies and pretending not to notice his willingness to destroy America’s constitutional democracy to regain his presidential power.
But no. The Democrats mucked up their message politics and their timing, yet again. Liberals, who now (in a concession to imagery) call themselves progressives, began making it clear that they weren’t going to settle for mere progress, after all.
Encouraged by Dreamland Joe, they were demanding it all at once — not just the biggest hard-construction infrastructure bill since Eisenhower but also the biggest government social safety net catchall since FDR.
Bizarrely, Democrats have spent the year making sure Americans heard one message most of all. It was the number $3.5 trillion — and it scared the bejabbers out of most voters.
Progressives demanded not just a vote on the trillion-dollar hard-infrastructure bill but also a $3.5 trillion social safety net. People who knew nothing about what the bill’s provisions would do for their families knew that huge and frightening number.
It was a message politics disaster. In the 1980s, I covered how television news was subtly but skillfully used and even manipulated by Ronald Reagan’s White House team and wrote a 1987 book about it (“The Great American Video Game: Presidential Politics in the Television Age”).
I covered how Americans perceived what came gushing out of the Great News Funnels and into their homes.
As people watching news, campaign ads and TV comedy monologues, it all came together as images remembered in their mind’s eye.
People weren’t sure if they saw a specific thing on the news, an ad, or in a comedy clip — but they assumed it was news. Today we must add in all that spins by as we surf our news screens: CNN, “SNL,” Facebook, Twitter — images and impressions become our news reality.
This year, Americans saw Democratic moderates and progressives in their congressional sandboxes, playing small-think, self-gratifying games of Capitol-chicken.
They ended up making their president and themselves look inept — when they truly needed to look ept. Just this once.
People remembered the snippets: $3.5 trillion; tragic mess at the Afghan airport; $3.5 trillion; gas prices soaring; family cars running on empty; Congress too. And this ubiquitous headline: “Democrats in Disarray.”
What voters don’t remember seeing in a long time was the once hopeful presidency of Scranton Joe.
And on election night we all saw the predictable result of what that message politics failure inevitably produces.
A sense of Biden flailing and Democrats in disarray seemed everywhere.
Blue Virginia went Republican Red, electing a GOP governor due to major gains in blue suburbs — and also in rural red areas. Similar voting patterns occurred in New Jersey (where Republicans almost toppled a Democratic governor) and New York’s Long Island suburbs.
This summer, progressive House Democrats could have helped make history by voting for the greatly needed infrastructure bill as a stand-alone measure so it could become law (after a bipartisan Senate vote approved it).
That would have changed the reality voters remembered in their mind’s eyes on Election Day.
And then the Democrats could move on to their grander goal of trying to reweave America’s social safety net.
Three days and one election night defeat later, now-panicked House progressives did just that, anyway.
They showed America, belatedly, that they can make government work, after all.
And they did one thing more.
They gave America’s voters the gift they had chosen for themselves a year earlier: They returned Scranton Joe to the presidency.
On Saturday morning, a grateful president returned to the roots of his message politics. And Scranton Joe greeted his people:
“For all of you at home who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s changing so rapidly, this bill is for you. The vast majority of the thousands of jobs that will be created don’t require a college degree. They’ll be jobs in every part of the country. … This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America. And it’s long overdue.”