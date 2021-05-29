Democrats suggest the Republican party needs fixing, citing the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership position, but clearly they deny the legitimacy of half the voting public. Cheney’s ouster ostensibly resulted from her vitriolic antipathy to the person of Donald Trump and denial of voting irregularities in the recent presidential election.
But her record shows agreement of 93 percent with Trump’s policies. In fact, the same can be said of most of the “never Trumpers.”
This shows Republicans are in large measure in agreement on the general conservative policies espoused by Trump.
Though there may be dissatisfaction with some of his personality quirks, the fact that he received a record number of votes in the election deserves respect within his party not reflected in his gratuitous bashing by certain individuals — hence Cheney’s ousting.
The same cannot be said of the opposition.
There are no longer any “moderate” Democrats. Mansion and Cinema may lean a little less left but do not have courage of their convictions when pressured into lockstep by party leadership.
Others range from progressive ideologues to radical socialists to Marxists, with a sprinkling of outrageous wingnuts like “the squad” which can be counted upon to spout the outrageous continually.
Democrats screech “racist,” their only defense, at anyone with whom they disagree, yet give a pass to obvious racism by their anointed.
They promote “critical race theory” and curricula which accentuate consciousness of racial differences and speak of “classes” to divide what has historically been our classless society.
Democrats cannot even achieve a quorum to censure blatant anti-Semites within their ranks.
Where is the outrage against Tlaib, Omar and AOC? Do they speak for all Democrats? Does Mayor Lightfoot, who will only speak with “Black or Brown” journalists? Do governors who dress up as KKK or blackface with impunity, or leftist rioters in Portland, D.C. and elsewhere who torch churches, businesses and federal buildings and, if arrested at all, are freed without bail and only a tut-tut? Where’s the outrage?
While the left’s defense is offense and Democrat accusations of racism are certainly offensive, good advice would be that those living in glass houses should quit throwing stones.
McClellan Blair
Indiana