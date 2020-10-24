Democrats speak, and when they do, they speak in parrot-like lockstep, using identical wording and phraseology.
They do not listen. When Trump states that his medical plan provides for pre-existing conditions, Democrats continue to spout that he will deny them.
Because his plan is not for socialized medicine, they trumpet their claim he has no plan. They weep crocodile tears over the demise of Obamacare and the loss of medical coverage of those who now pay $2,500 per year more for that coverage. They don’t mention that the eight-times as many of those who have private insurance will lose their coverage under their plan.
Similarly, Biden claims that Trump has no plan to defeat COVID-19, despite incontrovertible proof that Trump not only has had a plan, but that he has acted upon it.
But because it is not Joe’s plan, it does not exist. Joe’s “plan” includes developing a vaccine, therapeutics and “follow the science,” with a mandate to universal lockdown and mask wearing.
Biden would have government develop the vaccine and therapeutics, and not trust the private sector, deliberately sowing distrust in vaccines in testing currently.
“Science” is defined strictly as their myopic view of epidemical science, excluding economic, psychological, sociology and medical developmental sciences. Joe’s “plan” starts to develop a vaccine, medicine, and a mandate to wear masks and shut down.
Trump has already had the private sector develop not only one, but three vaccines, all of which have produced millions of doses that are about ready to be deployed. They are ready for distribution once they are approved by the “science.”
Not only that, but he shut down import of carriers from China and Europe, despite Joe’s accusation of xenophobia at the time. He additionally provided thousands of hospital beds, protective gear and ventilators to profligately unprepared Democrat hotspots.
Another untruth is Biden’s claim that he only intends to raise taxes on those earning over $400,000 per year to make them pay their “fair share.” (He does not say what is a fair share, and whether his plan will evolve that definition, or whether that limit will creep downward to include you and me.
Those taxes will nowhere near cover his ambitious spending plans.) Simultaneously he promises to eliminate the Trump tax cuts. Elimination of a tax cut will raise taxation on all who benefited from the tax reduction. Whom does he think he is fooling?
McClellan Blair
Indiana