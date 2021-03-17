Letter-writers supporting the former president never supply their unscrupulous sources for the misinformation they spew. It’s unproductive to repeat those lies, but two must be addressed.
It’s a glaring false equivalence to compare Black Lives Matter protesters with the Jan. 6 insurrection. The big difference is that the former president incited the attack on the Capitol! How anti-American!
Furthermore, it was acknowledged that the mostly peaceful BLM protests were infiltrated by white supremacist “rioters” to make them look bad (Reuters).
Next, about the pipeline: According to Terry Cunha, spokesperson for TC Energy which owns the XL pipeline, shutting down the pipeline will lay-off one thousand temporary workers, most of them Canadian (Nrdc.org), not 11,000.
The Keystone Pipeline “would send a flood of toxic tar sands oil — the dirtiest in the world — through America’s heartland, threatening American land and drinking water” and to benefit whom?
Big Republican donor Koch Brothers Industries who would then “send it to markets overseas” (National Resource Defense Council).
After a long year of pandemic and dark days watching corrupt leadership, this spring is doubly bright and welcoming. The birds never sounded more cheerful. Maybe it’s because people know economic help is finally on the way.
Democrats are making government work for the people in a time akin to the Great Depression. Yet not one “White Christian” Republican senator or representative voted for the COVID Relief Bill! The difference between Democrat and Republican leadership is — again — starkly obvious.
Child-poverty will be cut in half by the biggest relief bill since the New Deal, with poor and working families lifted out of poverty and given social mobility (Brookings.edu).
Again, Democrats rescue Americans from a depression, as they did in the 1930s and again in 2009. Remember this when the next election comes around.
When workers are helped, Republicans call it “socialism”; when corporations and the wealthy get tax breaks they don’t need, they say it’ll trickle down, but it never does.
When the American worker has money to spend, the economy will roar back.
And the Democrats aren’t done yet. A big job-creating infrastructure bill is on the way!
Everett Dembosky
