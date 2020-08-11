I want to start off with Nancy Westburg’s last sentence in her letter to the editor on July 14. She wrote that Joe Biden will fight for social justice so all Americans have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Nancy, you talk like someone with a forked tongue.
I believe you have heard him say that a woman has the right, no matter what the reason, to take the life of an unborn child at any time during her pregnancy. Now where is that unborn American’s right to life?
Where are the Democrats’ minds, the ones who believe in this so-called COVID-19 virus? I believe this is nothing but fake to ruin President Trump, just like the Democrats in Washington tried to do even before he was elected.
There is no president in our history that has done so good with our economy as President Trump. There is no president that has done so terrific with the stock market than President Trump. Because of President Trump, all of us can sleep and live our lives safer.
Did you see what happened in Minnesota and Los Angeles with the protesters causing such mass destruction? Now go back to the wall. Democrats didn’t want it. They want open borders. Now if the Democrats in Washington had their way, there would be so many more protesters. They probably would have wiped out Minnesota and California.
One last thing: Biden and his outfit want to put an end to the NRA and the Second Amendment. So if that happens and those protesters come to your neighborhood, who is going to protect your family, yourself and your belongings? Now remember, Biden just took your weapons.
This is all Joe Biden’s plan to destroy the greatest president America has ever had, President Donald Trump.
God bless America, and God bless all of us.
Rick Stancombe
Indiana