My mother and father were Democrats, but if they were alive today, they wouldn’t recognize the party.
Democrats are the ones whose political candidates are dedicated to overthrowing long-held American values, traditions and institutions. They stand for open boarders, sanctuary cities, defunding the police, abortion on demand, taking away Second Amendment rights, the Green New Deal, etc.
We won’t recognize our country if this all takes place. The leadership of that party wants socialism. That is not the answer.
I believe Black lives matter; I believe all lives matter. May justice prevail for all people. The American dream involves freedom for everyone to work hard and prosper. It is not about coveting your neighbors’ property and having the government seize it to give it to others.
This country was founded on Judeo-Christian principals. Let’s get back to those principals.
Let freedom ring!
Pauline Atkinson
Indiana