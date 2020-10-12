Let’s go back to memory lane and the 2016 election.
The Democrats reached into their barrel of fish to select a presidential candidate. They pulled out an old mackerel named Hillary. As a registered Democrat, I voted for Trump.
Why? Because I had enough of the Clintons and their shady dealings. I think a lot of voters felt the same way. Trump was certainly beatable, but Hillary was not a viable candidate.
Now I understand that a document has surfaced showing that Hillary was involved in creating the fake Russian collusion narrative from the very beginning. That goes well beyond the line of politics.
Here we are, four years later in 2020. The Democrats have reached into their fish barrel again, searching for a new candidate.
This time, they pulled out an old sardine called Joe. Of all the fish in that barrel, this is all they could come up with? Give me a break.
Since the 2016 election, I have switched parties and will be voting for Trump again. Not because I think he is such a great president, but rather because I have a real fear of the Democratic Party and the extreme direction it has gone.
Give it some thought.
Paul Dunlap
Shelocta